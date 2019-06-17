SAWYER--Grace Makla, known by those close to her as "Mosie," passed away on June 10 in New York. Grace had a positive, energetic spirit that was also wonderfully gracious and generous. Always adhering to a higher standard, Grace was an inspiration to all. Her special sparkle toward life will be greatly missed. Born in Brooklyn in 1928, she graduated from Boston University's Sergeant College. Her affinity for physical education and sports drew her to a coaching career rare for her generation of women. From field hockey at Shipley to tennis at Poly Prep, she believed in instilling the uplifting nature of sport in the youth she coached. She served on the Poly Prep board for 40 years and volunteered in the medical tent of the New York Citymarathon for 10 years. She had a special love for horses and dogs and supported many animal causes. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip and is survived by her children, Peggy, Elizabeth, Susan and Philip and eight grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Poly Prep Country Day School, the Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church (Brooklyn), or the Animal Medical Center (NY, NY), Services June 24. (917)747-4803.



