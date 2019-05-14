Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE SPRUCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPRUCH--Grace Marmor. Age 92, died on March 4, 2019 at home after a brief illness. She was Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Rutgers University, Newark where she was a member of the faculty for 47 years. She obtained her BA from Brooklyn College, her MS from the University of Pennsylvania and her Ph.D. from



SPRUCH--Grace Marmor. Age 92, died on March 4, 2019 at home after a brief illness. She was Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Rutgers University, Newark where she was a member of the faculty for 47 years. She obtained her BA from Brooklyn College, her MS from the University of Pennsylvania and her Ph.D. from New York University . She resided at the New York University Mews in Greenwich Village for 68 years continuing to live there after the death of her husband, Larry Spruch, in 2006. He was a theoretical physicist and Professor Emeritus at New York University. Together they wrote "21 Astounding Science Quizzes" published in 1982. Grace set out to be a science writer, majoring in physics with a minor in English, while partly supporting herself writing for comic books. Instead she became a research physicist in a field known as condensed matter. In addition to these quizzes, the Spruchs collaborated on a book, "The Ubiquitous Atom" and short pieces for The Harper Encyclopedia of Science. Their strong interests outside of physics were reflected in the quizzes, which make forays into music, art, language and literature. Grace had a love of animals ranging from the dogs in the Washington Square Park to the squirrels on her fire escape. In 1983 she wrote "Such Agreeable Friends - Life with a Remarkable Group of Urban Squirrels." As a scientist and an animal lover, her observations gained a special force and precision, and she managed to achieve the best kind of popular science writing: scientifically sound, carefully observed, and intellectually challenging. The squirrels climbed the fire escape to the fifth floor walk-up and were welcomed into her home -- of course with certain restrictions. There were regular office hours, an examination of the Spruch household possessions and sometimes a visit to the veterinary dentist when a squirrel became long in the tooth! Grace and Larry had a wonderful life traveling the world, attending conferences with other scientists and supporting numerous charitable organizations. She will be missed by her many friends and family. Published in The New York Times on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close