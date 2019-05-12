GRACE WISE

  • "Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years,..."
  • "Losing a loved one is never easy, but our loving god..."
  • "May the bereaved family be comforted by looking forward to..."
    - A. L.
  • "We cherish the sparkling memories of our beloved, loving,..."
  • "Rest in peace, Grace. Your lovely smile and friendly nature..."
    - Russ Bradley
Service Information
Neptune Society - Houston
3425 S Shepherd Dr Suite 100
Houston, TX
77098
(713)-533-1690
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Divine Episcopal Church
2450 River Oaks Blvd.
Houston, TX
Obituary
WISE--Grace Picton, passed away on April 30, 2019, at her home in Houston, TX, two weeks after celebrating her 97th birthday. Grace was born and raised in Houston. She was the third of six daughters of David Means Picton, Jr., a South Texas lawyer and judge, and Martha Nance Picton. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and Rice Institute. In 1945, she married Harry H. Wise, Jr., a captain in the Army Air Corps, and after the War, they made their home first in Los Angeles, and then in Hartsdale, NY, where they raised four children. In New York, Grace was a member of the Scarsdale DAR, the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, the Scarsdale Factotum Club, the Scarsdale Women's Club and, with her husband, was a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club. Grace was predeceased by her husband in 1992 and by her five sisters. She is survived by her children: son Harry (Peggy Twohig), daughter Sally Hilliard (Hank), son Scott (Linden), and daughter Susan Nelson (Scott), as well as seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service for Grace is planned for Wednesday, May 22, 11am, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston.
Published in The New York Times on May 12, 2019
