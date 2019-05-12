WISE--Grace Picton, passed away on April 30, 2019, at her home in Houston, TX, two weeks after celebrating her 97th birthday. Grace was born and raised in Houston. She was the third of six daughters of David Means Picton, Jr., a South Texas lawyer and judge, and Martha Nance Picton. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and Rice Institute. In 1945, she married Harry H. Wise, Jr., a captain in the Army Air Corps, and after the War, they made their home first in Los Angeles, and then in Hartsdale, NY, where they raised four children. In New York, Grace was a member of the Scarsdale DAR, the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, the Scarsdale Factotum Club, the Scarsdale Women's Club and, with her husband, was a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club. Grace was predeceased by her husband in 1992 and by her five sisters. She is survived by her children: son Harry (Peggy Twohig), daughter Sally Hilliard (Hank), son Scott (Linden), and daughter Susan Nelson (Scott), as well as seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service for Grace is planned for Wednesday, May 22, 11am, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston.



