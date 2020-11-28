1/
GREGORIO BREVETTI
1925 - 2020
BREVETTI--Gregorio Clemente, M.D., the son of Italian immigrants who came through Ellis Island, died November 15, 2020, peacefully at his home in Park Slope surrounded by loved ones. He was 95. Dr. Brevetti was born in New York City on March 20, 1925 to Dr. Salvatore Brevetti and Ester Brevetti (nee Oreste). He spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the University of Naples Medical School. Dr. Brevetti returned to the United States in 1950 and settled in East Harlem with his wife Teresa. After several years in Harlem, Dr. Brevetti relocated with his family to Brooklyn, where he lived for nearly 60 years. While in Brooklyn, Dr. Brevetti trained as a resident in general surgery at Methodist Hospital and as a resident in thoracic surgery at King's County Hospital. During his time at Methodist Hospital, Dr. Brevetti served as the Chief of the General Surgical Service, the Acting Chief of Thoracic Surgery, and as Chairman of numerous hospital committees. He rose to the rank of Brigadier General in the United States Army Reserve and was the commanding officer of the 8th MedicalBrigade in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn. His first son, Salvatore, preceded him in death in 1980, as did his wife in 2013. He is survived by four children: Rossella Brevetti, Esther (Bruno) Cardi, Gregory (Elaine) Brevetti, and Teresa (Phillip) Brevetti-Bazzini. Dr. Brevetti was also a loving and proud grandfather, who is survived by nine grandchildren: Christina (Peter-deceased) Cardi-Paolucci, Stephanie Cardi, Michelle Cardi, Nicholas Bazzini, Lorenzo Bazzini, Giulia Bazzini, Ely Aponte, Arianna Brevetti, and Isabella Brevetti. He is also survived by two siblings: Dr. Raimondo (Jeanette) Brevetti and Mariacristina "Bebe" (Franco-deceased) Mandato. The wake will be December 2 at Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home, 255 9th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11215 from 2pm-7pm. The funeral will be held at Saint Saviour Church, 611 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11215. He will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Queens, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project or Catholic Charities in Dr. Brevetti's memory.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Wake
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy
Funeral services provided by
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215-3905
(718) 499-8700
November 28, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this time.
Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home
