FUKUTOMI--Gregory Dean Shizuo. Passed away April 22nd at home. He was 57. Greg was the beloved father of Harrison Chogi Hart Fukutomi and husband of 27 years to Phoebe Barnard of New York, NY. He was a financial services manager and diplomat who served on numerous boards. He was a trustee of the Deccan Heritage Foundation, an advisor to the Manxman Group and Sublime Fund, and a board member of the Stanford University Alumni Club of New York. Greg worked as a senior vice president of Moody's Investor Services, a vice president of Alliance Bernstein, and a managing director and chief operating officer of AIG Private Bank, Asia Region. For the United States Department of State, Greg served as consul in Istanbul, Turkey, and as special assistant to deputy secretary Strobe Talbott and secretary Madeline Albright. Greg was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Margie Masuko Kono Fukutomi and Roy Masashi Fukutomi. He received an A.B. from Stanford University in Philosophy and Religious Studies, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. Greg was well-traveled with friends and interests all over the world. His love of art, culture, and philosophy focused especially on his Japanese heritage. He practiced Kendo, Kyudo and was an avid equestrian. Greg was predeceased by his mother Margie Fukutomi, his uncle Herbert Kono and cousin May Kamiya of Oahu, HI; his beloved grandparents, ChogiNick and Shizuko Fukutomi of Maui, HI, He is survived by his son, Harrison Fukutomi and his wife, Phoebe Barnard; his father Roy Fukutomi and stepmother Melissa Choo Fukutomi of Las Vegas, NV; his aunts, uncles, and cousins, Violet Izumi, Irene Morikawa, and Frances Inoue of Oahu, HI; Susan Fukutomi Mihata and Kevin Ken Mihata, Kevin Keichiand Karen Mihata of Redmond, WA; Michael and Vanessa Mihata of Seattle, WA; Leigh Kiyoshi Fukutomi and Pamela Chin Fukutomi, Darryl and Dawn Fukutomi of Maui, HI; Courtney Fukutomi Yamashiro and Jaime Yamashiro of Kapolei, HI; Kara Fukutomi Rusho and Michael Rusho of Centennial, CO; his god children, Phoebe Rossman of Charlottesville, VA, and Elizabeth Reisman of New York, NY. Contributions in Mr. Fukutomi's memory may be made to the International Rescue Committee: https://help.rescue.org/ donate/make-tribute- donation or the American Friends of the Deccan Heritage Foundation, https://www.deccanheritage foundation.org/support-us A memorial service will take place in New York mid-July. Please check the Frank E. Campbell website for updates. Published in The New York Times on May 3, 2019

