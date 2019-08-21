LOMBARDO--Gregory T., MD, PhD. Gregory passed away peacefully August 18th after a long illness, having lived a rich and interesting life. In addition to his beloved son Benjamin, he leaves his former wife and dear friend Joanne Intrator, MD. Gregory was an accomplished psychiatrist and touched the lives of many through his care and generosity. He was also an author and a Shakespearean scholar. Prior to his death Gregory was working with his son to do the final edits on a lifelong work, The Character Within: A study in the Development of Shakespeare's Techniques of Characterization, which will be published posthumously. A Memorial service for Gregory will be held September 8th at 11am at the Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleeker Street. A reception will follow at Benjamin's home in Park Slope.



