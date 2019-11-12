POLAK--Greta E., "Maggy", (nee Querido), age 100, passed away peacefully at home on November 10. Beloved wife of Henri, they built a rich, full life based on their mutual love affair. While helping her uncle and then Henri as an accomplished diamond sorter, her polished, gracious social skills and superb culinary talents allowed her to create a full life that balanced a warm and wonderful home life with lots of fascinating and fulfilling travel. Her wicked sense of humor and fun will long be remembered by all who knew her and were lucky enough to enjoy them. Maggy is also survived by daughters Vivian Polak (Michelle Francis) and Nicole Berk (Paul) and grandson David. Services Wednesday, November 13, at 11:00am at The Riverside, 76th Street at Amsterdam Avenue.



