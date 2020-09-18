BERGGRUEN--Gretchen. Gretchen Berggruen passed away at home in San Francisco, CA, on September 11, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with ALS. She was the beloved wife of John Berggruen, and mother of Meredith Levy (Erez), Jennifer Weiss, and Alexander Berggruen. Gretchen was adored by and devoted to her family, including her three grandchildren: Andrew and Jane Levy and Charlie Weiss. Gretchen was a dear and loving sister to Merle Friedenberg. Born on July 2, 1945 in Boston, MA to parents Martha and Milton Friedenberg, Gretchen was one of four siblings: Jay Friedenberg, Merle Friedenberg, and Mary Ann Garcia. As a young girl Gretchen enjoyed a loving family life in Squantum, MA; Anchorage, AK; and later Sacramento, CA. Putting herself through college, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from San Francisco State University. Gretchen's interest in the arts began in Oakland in the 1970's, as a docent for the Oakland Museum. Gretchen ran Berggruen Gallery with her husband, John, for many decades and through her trusted long-term personal relationships, helped collectors and institutions build meaningful art collections. She fostered an innovative program of living artists and historic shows through a true passion for art and a keen eye for quality. In addition to her thriving professional career, Gretchen also found immense joy in spending quality time with her family and friends: at home over a well cooked meal, listening to music, traveling abroad, or quieter moments on the river in Montana enjoying one of her favorite pastimes, fly fishing. Gretchen had a zest for life, and an unusual capacity to make everyone feel loved. Her grace, humor, intelligence, and kindness were extraordinary. Gretchen was, and will always be, immensely loved by her family and by her many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private celebration of life ceremony, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art or Glide Memorial Church, San Francisco.





