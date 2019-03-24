Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRETCHEN CLUMPNER. View Sign

CLUMPNER--Gretchen V., passed away at the age of 90 on March 1, 2019. Gretchen was born on November 27, 1928, in Oshkosh, WI to Antoinette and Roy Clumpner. She lived in Wisconsin and Michigan, before joining friends in New York City where she remained until her death. As a New Yorker, she took in all that the City had to offer in the arts including music, theater, and ballet. Her quest to learn was insatiable through books, newspapers, world travel and especially education. She took night classes at Hunter College and obtained a degree in the Classics. With that and her interest in music, she became an Administrative Assistant at Mannes College of Music in Manhattan and later at Queens College, while earning a Master's Degree in the Classics from the Graduate Center, City University of New York. Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother William D. Clumpner, and James J. Clumpner. She is survived by sister Mary V. Fanning and Terence Fanning of Phoenix, AZ, and brother Roy A. Clumpner and Marg Clumpner of Ferndale, WA, as well as nieces and nephews.



