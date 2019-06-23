HULL--Gretchen E. Died on May 30, 2019, in Princeton, New Jersey. She was 89 and was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Philip G. Hull, and her sister, Dorothy L. Hampton. She is survived by her brother, Donn M. Gaebelein, and her two sons, Jeffrey R. Hull and Sanford D. Hull, and her daughter, Meredyth (Hull) Smith, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gretchen was born on February 5, 1930, and grew up on the North Shore of Long Island. She attended Branksome Hall in Toronto, and graduated from Bryn Mawr College in 1950. She did graduate work in Philosophy at Columbia University where she met her future husband, who was then at Columbia Law School. She was a theologian, author, visiting professor, guest speaker, lecturer, and an active member of her church. She served on many charitable Boards. She was the author of Equal to Serve, a book on women in leadership in the church, and she was a contributing author to many theological books and publications. Gretchen was a dedicated Christian, and her faith in God was the most important part of her life. She was devoted to her husband and children. She was an accomplished pianist, and loved reading, and animals, especially her many pets. She leaves a family who feel deeply grateful for her love, and who mourn her loss, but take comfort in the hope and faith that she is now with the Lord (John 3:16). Memorial Service: July 1, 1pm at Meadow Lakes, 200 Etra Road, Hightstown, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019