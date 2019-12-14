NICHOLAS--Gretchen. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of Gretchen Nicholas, who was a distinguished member of the Board for almost 50 years. Mrs. Nicholas was first elected in 1975 and served as an Advisory Director from 1976 to 1980 and as a Member of the Association from 1980 until her death. She was a devoted volunteer and member of the Met's Patron Program and was admired by her fellow board members for her passion for opera, her commitment to the training and advancement of young singers, and her devoted service to the art form. On behalf of our entire company, we extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends. Ann Ziff, Chairman Dr. Frayda B. Lindemann, President and CEO Peter Gelb, General Manager



