Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUADALUPE DIDONNO. View Sign

DIDONNO--Guadalupe "Lupe," Age 70, died peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1948 in Guines, Cuba to Encarnacion Herrera and Jose Exposito. Lupe immigrated to the U.S. via Spain in 1963. She met her husband Ronald at Pratt Institute of Architecture and they were married in 1969 the day the first man landed on the moon. Lupe and Ron worked in a private architecture practice as partners for over 40 years. She authored two books with Phyllis Sperling via Alfred A. Knopf. She is survived by her husband Ronald and daughter Anna Maida, son-in-law Domenic Maida, and grandchildren Isabel and John. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, March 10th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, 10:00am at St. Jean Baptiste R.C. Church (76th and Lexington). Inurnment to follow Greenwood Cemetery Brooklyn, NY.



