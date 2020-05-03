GUERRINI MARALDI-- Guglielmo. Count Guglielmo Guerrini Maraldi died in Rimini, Italy, on April 28 at age 96. Count Guerrini Maraldi, known to family and friends as "Billy," had a long and distinguished career as a diplomat, serving as Italian Chief of Protocol in Rome, Italian Ambassador to Ireland in the early 1980s, Ambassador to Luxembourg in the 1990s, as well as serving in the Italian Consulate in London during the 1960s. He is survived by his wife Paola, son Giorgio, daughters Carolina Laffon and Isabella Casale, seven grandchildren and three great-grand- children. He was a resident of Rome, Cesena and Covignano, Rimini. Born on July 24, 1923 in Florence, he was the son of the late Ambassador Agostino Guerrini Maraldi and the late Countess Kathryn Hall Moore Guerrini Maraldi. During World War II he was proud to have served as Liaison Officer in the Italian Royal Army attached to the 48th Armed Division of the VII Brigade of the UK Royal Army. Billy was the beloved head of an extended global family that includes his sister-in-law Antoinette, widow of his late brother Demetrio (Mitia) Guerrini Maraldi, of New York, his niece Vanessa Wilcox of New York, nephews Alessandro and Filippo Guerrini Maraldi, both of London, and his nephews Guido Carissimo of Milan and Florence, Andrea Carissimo of Madrid and niece Alessandra Sigismondi of Milan. He was the center of our family life for decades, with many family members and friends traveling from afar every year to attend his birthday celebration at Villa Belvedere. To all of us he was a generous source of love, strength and wisdom. We mourn his loss and carry his memory in our hearts.





