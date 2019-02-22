LORENZ--Gunter, M.D. Beloved husband of Sylvie and the late Stella. Loving father of Linda and Stephen Gerstman, proud Opi of Elissa and John Fullerton and Sherry and Steven Swier, adoring Opi of great-grand- children Olivia and Declan Fullerton and Nina and Tessa Swier. He passed away in peace at the remarkable age of 109 years. Memorial Service Sunday, February 24, 10am, at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Avenue, Tarrytown, NY.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUNTER LORENZ.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 22, 2019