WILCOX--Gunton Geer, died July 17, 2020. Born June, 1941 to George G. and Christina Heroy Wilcox. A graduate of Choate School and Harvard College he joined the United States Peace Corps in 1963. Earning an MS in Social Work at University of Michigan. Geer worked with Michigan's Child & Family Services and volunteered with Federation For The Blind later specializing in work with the newly blind. Predeceased June 19, 2020 by Carrie Ellen Enos Wilcox, devoted life partner, they are survived by daughters Kirsten E. Wilcox, Kate W. Leigh, her husband Mark Leigh and son Dax. A memorial service held at East Lawn Memorial, Lansing, MI on September 25 at 11:00am. For full obituary: https://www.dignity memorial.com/obituaries/
east-lansing-mi/kgunton- wilcox-9277396