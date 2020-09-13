1/
GUNTON WILCOX
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GUNTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILCOX--Gunton Geer, died July 17, 2020. Born June, 1941 to George G. and Christina Heroy Wilcox. A graduate of Choate School and Harvard College he joined the United States Peace Corps in 1963. Earning an MS in Social Work at University of Michigan. Geer worked with Michigan's Child & Family Services and volunteered with Federation For The Blind later specializing in work with the newly blind. Predeceased June 19, 2020 by Carrie Ellen Enos Wilcox, devoted life partner, they are survived by daughters Kirsten E. Wilcox, Kate W. Leigh, her husband Mark Leigh and son Dax. A memorial service held at East Lawn Memorial, Lansing, MI on September 25 at 11:00am. For full obituary: https://www.dignity memorial.com/obituaries/ east-lansing-mi/kgunton- wilcox-9277396


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved