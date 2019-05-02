JACOBS--Gwendolyn. Died peacefully at 101 years old on April 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Walter, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Betty Jane Jacobs and Alfred Litman, Phyllis Jacobs, and Jonathan Jacobs and Carolyn J. Douglas, adoring grandmother of Joseph Litman, Juliet Litman, Daniel Kaiser, William Kaiser, William Jacobs, and Benjamin Jacobs. She is also survived by nieces and nephews with whom she delighted in spending time. Gwendy loved us all and we loved her back. Funeral Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9:30am at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on May 2, 2019