SUTTON--H. Margaret, died November 30, 2019, age 95, in Williamstown, MA. 1945 graduate of St. Anne's College, Oxford University. Joined Longman, Green and Co. in London in 1947 and traveled to Australia, New Zealand and New Guinea promoting its educational materials. Moved to Chicago in 1961 and began 25 year career with Encyclopedia Britannica, the last 12 years as Executive Editor. A woman of extraordinary achievement, she was an inspiration to many including her six nieces and nephews plus eight grandnieces and nephews who survive her and loved her dearly. Memorial in Williamstown with burial on Isle of Wight, England.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019