HAFEEZ KASHMIRI

KASHMIRI--Hafeez Ahmed Husband, father, author, scholar - greatest man to ever live, passed away on February 7, 2019. Loved more than anyone has ever been loved by his wife, three daughters, two grandsons and son-in-law, Sohail, and gave them more love than anyone could ever possibly deserve. Sanam, Sanober, Kathy, Asim, Saif, and his beloved Mrs. Hafeez.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019
