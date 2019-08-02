PRINCE--Hal. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts mourn the passing of Hal Prince, a true legend of the stage and a dear member of the Lincoln Center family. An artist of extraordinary achievement who inspired so many, his impact on the cultural community is immeasurable. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Judy, his family, and his many friends and collaborators. Katherine Farley, Chair Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 2, 2019