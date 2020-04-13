WILLNER--Hal. Susan Feldman, the staff of St. Ann's Warehouse; Janine Nichols and all the former staff members of Arts at St. Ann's, mourn the loss of our dear friend Hal Willner, music producer extraordinaire, unbounded creative force, consummate aficionado of eclectic, exquisite musical taste and 1950's TV. From our beginnings he worked a wondrous alchemy of artists and concepts in Halloween and tribute concerts of lasting and elegant impact. Harry Smith Project, Greetings from Tim Buckley, among many, changed lives. A seeming chaos was always the special sauce in a Hal Willner show. We will miss you, dear soul. We offer our sincerest support and love to Sheila and Arlo. Susan Feldman President & Artistic Director St. Ann's Warehouse
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2020