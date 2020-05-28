HAMPSON SISLER
SISLER--Dr. Hampson, was an oculoplastic surgeon and an organist and composer who has more than 100 works to his credit, including pieces for organ, chorus, concert band, chamber and symphony orchestra. His works have been premiered in cities all over the world. Dr. Sisler began playing in church when he was eleven, and at the age of sixteen was the youngest person ever to be awarded the American Guild of Organists' coveted Fellowship Status. He has played many of the greatest organs in the world in a long and distinguished career. As an organ recitalist, he has performed in and around New York City, including the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and St. Patrick's Cathedral. Dr. Sisler was both a Fellow of the American Guild of Organists and the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Sisler lived in New York City and passed away on May 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his spouse, Gene Iacovetta, in 2019. Survivors include a nephew, Thomas Sisler, two nieces, Carrie Kozikowski and Nancy Westphal, and a cousin, William Nodine. Entombment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.


Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Entombment
11:30 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greenwich Village Funeral Home
199 Bleecker St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 674-8055
