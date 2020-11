Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANK--Hank. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Hank Frank, beloved father and father-in-law of our dear friends Cindy and David Edelson, whose unwavering commitments of leadership and generosity help us serve those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





