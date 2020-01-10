WILDENBERG--Hanna, February 9, 1923 - January 8, 2020: One month and one day short of her 97th birthday. Wife of beloved husband Marvin (February 16, 1919 - November 16, 2012). Mother of Judith Wildenberg, Carol Pescaia (Elliott), Andy Wildenberg (Jill), Michael Wildenberg (Claudette). Grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of eight: Mark Kaufman (Maria) and Max; David Kaufman (Fortune) and Reece and Tyler; Elizabeth Kaufman-Brill (John) and Olivia and Emerson; Eli, Aaron and Jacob Pescaia; Jessica Kurela (Andy) and Esther; Amy Wildenberg Jaffe (Michael) and Ezra and Rose; Eric and Alex Wildenberg. Also survived by sister-in-law Helen Yrissary (Mario); nephew Bernard Wildenberg (Karen) and niece Tina Schuldiner (Mark); Lowenstein nieces and nephews and families. Teacher, philanthropist, homemaker and dearly loved and respected woman. She will be always be with us. Preferred charities: Hadassah, environmental and social justice.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 10, 2020