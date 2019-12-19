HANS KORNBERG

KORNBERG--Prof. Sir Hans, Brilliant scientist, loving husband, father and grandfather, teacher, friend and extraordinary punster, University Professor at Boston University and former Master of Christ's College, Cambridge University, died December 16, 2019 at age 91. He was a beloved friend for 65 years. Our hearts go out to his wife Donna, his children and their families. The funeral is Friday, December 20th, at 12 noon, at Falmouth Jewish Congregation, 7 Hatchville Road, East Falmouth, MA. Dan and Joanna S. Rose
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019
