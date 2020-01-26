TAUSIG--Hans. The Board of Directors of Musicians Foundation is saddened by the passing of Hans Tausig, our President Emeritus. Hans joined the board in 1987 and over the following decades led the foundation in its mission of assisting musicians in times of need and crisis. We appreciated his wise counsel and good spirit. He will be sorely missed and his legacy continues to animate our mission. Sincere condolences are extended to his wife, Eva-Maria and their family. Lisa Megeaski, President Thomas F. Parker, Vice-President Bess Steiger, Secretary Joseph Hertzberg, Treasurer B, C, Vermeersch, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020