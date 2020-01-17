Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caggiano Memorial 62 Grove St. Montclair , NJ 07042 (973)-744-6667 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Caggiano Memorial 62 Grove St. Montclair , NJ 07042 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Harvard Club New York City , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ELLIS--Harlan Reed. Harlan Reed Ellis passed away peacefully on January 9th, at the age of 77, due to a chronic illness related to the kidney transplant he received 15 years prior. Reed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Lee Herron, his daughter, Laura Ellis Bieniek, his son-in-law, Matthew Bieniek, and his grandchildren, Henry and Molly. Reed is also survived by his sister, Karen Ellis Stonesifer, his brother-in-law, the Rev. Jeffrey Stonesifer, his nephews, Jonathan and Jared Stonesifer, and his niece, Shannon Stonesifer Stauffer. Reed was raised in Gainesville, Florida, by his parents Harlan and Helen Ellis. He attended Harvard College, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1968. Reed received his PhD from Columbia University Teachers' College in law and education. He started his legal career at Paul Weiss, in New York, as a tax attorney, and then became a labor lawyer, representing unions, at Cohen, Weiss and Simon. In 1976, Reed moved to New Jersey, joining the law firm of Pitney, Hardin & Kipp, representing management. He then moved to Norris, McLaughlin & Marcus in Somerville, NJ, and later opened a labor firm in Newark, DeMaria, Ellis & Hunt. Reed later became a shareholder at the Manhattan office of Littler Mendelson, representing national clients on labor issues and also merger & acquisitions matters. He transitioned to the role of Special Counsel in 2017. Reed was active in the New Jersey and New York Bars, and was identified as one of the Best Lawyers in America from 1995-2019. Reed was unusual in that he forged many long-term friendships with Union attorneys and local Union officials, despite being a Management side labor lawyer. He was consistently elected to leadership positions in his academic and professional life, reflecting the trust and confidence so many placed in him. Reed was a mentor to many young people, and an active advocate for women in his profession. He had many gifts. Reed is beloved and will be missed by many. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23 from 4-6pm at the Caggiano Memorial Home in Montclair, NJ. A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 24 from 5-7:30pm at the Harvard Club in New York City. Please RSVP to [email protected] . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Harlan Reed Ellis Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, 3919 W. Newberry Road, Suite 3, Gainesville, FL 32607. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

