1/
HARLAN HURWITZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARLAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURWITZ--Dr. Harlan Arthur, died on November 11, 2020. Born in New York, Harlan attended Friends Seminary, received a BA and MA in Physics from Brown University, an MA in Astrophysics from Columbia University, and a Doctorate in Theoretical and Mathematical Physics from Wesleyan University. Harlan was the beloved husband of Susan for almost 45 years, devoted father of Leigh, Annie (Peter), the late Emma Hurwitz, and honorary daughter Melissa Nazzaro, loving grandfather of Graham, and proud human companion to the late Dame Edith Sitwell, PhD (Physics Dog). In addition to the intellectual rigor of his career in dosimetry and software for cash handling systems, Harlan's interests were wide-ranging and passionately-held: from cars (Alfa Romeos), pens (Lamy and Caran d'Ache), languages (Hebrew, German, Russian) to far-flung travel, sci-fi novels and films. His wit was as legendary as the depth of his generosity and the love he extended to anyone he knew. More than anything, Harlan's life was a network of deep, personal relationships and stories that grew with him all his life. Countless are the people he touched with his humor, his intelligence, and his kindness. He was a wonderful, eccentric man and we will miss him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brown University's Department of Physics.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved