HURWITZ--Dr. Harlan Arthur, died on November 11, 2020. Born in New York, Harlan attended Friends Seminary, received a BA and MA in Physics from Brown University, an MA in Astrophysics from Columbia University, and a Doctorate in Theoretical and Mathematical Physics from Wesleyan University. Harlan was the beloved husband of Susan for almost 45 years, devoted father of Leigh, Annie (Peter), the late Emma Hurwitz, and honorary daughter Melissa Nazzaro, loving grandfather of Graham, and proud human companion to the late Dame Edith Sitwell, PhD (Physics Dog). In addition to the intellectual rigor of his career in dosimetry and software for cash handling systems, Harlan's interests were wide-ranging and passionately-held: from cars (Alfa Romeos), pens (Lamy and Caran d'Ache), languages (Hebrew, German, Russian) to far-flung travel, sci-fi novels and films. His wit was as legendary as the depth of his generosity and the love he extended to anyone he knew. More than anything, Harlan's life was a network of deep, personal relationships and stories that grew with him all his life. Countless are the people he touched with his humor, his intelligence, and his kindness. He was a wonderful, eccentric man and we will miss him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brown University's Department of Physics.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store