HARLAN SIMON
SIMON--Harlan. Harlan Simon, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle, died on June 22 at home with his family around him. Survived by his wife Eden, children Nathaniel, Jacob, and Rebecca, father, Morton, sister Leslie, niece and nephew Jonathan (Stephanie) and Rachel. Graduate of Columbia University and the Wharton School of Business. He loved his family, friends, Sal's Pizza, and his NY Giants. He chose to live each day fully and on his own terms. He was and is an inspiration to us all. A fund has been set up in his memory http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/InLovingMemoryofHarlanSimon


Published in New York Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
