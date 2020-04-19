SUGERMAN--Harlan Dale. November 9, 1946 - April 15, 2020. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth, and their beloved dogs, Harlan loved New York City, Caribbean beaches and cocktail hours. Harlan was fortunate to walk each of his three daughters, Jessica, Laura and Alissa, down the aisle. Father-in-law to David, Brent and Eric and grandfather to Cole, Allie, Becca, Daniel, Owen and Jackson. Harlan is also survived by his sister Lois, brother-in-law Cary, niece Carly (Lyndsie), nephews Jonathan (Kadie), Justin (Lauren) and their children, Melek, Charlotte, Olivia and Easton. Brother-in-law to David and his family, Karen, Alex and Jessica. Appreciation and love for the support and care shared by our dear friends and family, near and far. Donations to the (alzfdn.org) or Paws4Rescue.org are appreciated. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020