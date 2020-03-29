LEWIS--Harley, 94, died at home on March 24. She adored her family and is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: James (Stephanie), Richard (Joan Sapinsley) and Thomas (Debra), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved brother, Philip Lewis of Denver. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard C. Lewis. She was the daughter of Harold L. Lewis and Frances W. Levy Lewis Wolf of New York and Elberon, NJ. Her grandfather, Louis Napoleon Levy, was president of Congregation Shearith Israel. Her great-granduncle, Commodore Uriah Phillips Levy, saved Monticello from ruin and lived there for many years and her great-great- grandmother, Rachel Levy, is buried there. The family history is described in "The Grandees" and "Saving Monticello." A 1947 graduate of Syracuse University, Harley was librarian in the Edgemont schools and at Congregation Kol Ami where she was a longstanding member and served on its board. A passionate advocate for the hungry and poor, she was a founding member and first President of the not-for-profit Westchester Coalition of Food Pantries & Soup Kitchens, Inc. Anyone wishing to honor her memory should make a donation to Feeding Westchester (Elmsford, NY). https://feedingwestchester org/donation-page/
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020