BUTLER--Harmon. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the sudden passing of dear friend and longtime Member, Harmon Butler. The Butler and Lissner families have been such a part of the fabric of EBC for so very long that it's hard to believe that we've lost both Harmon and Jill. When we chatted recently about this coming summer he was looking forward to hosting a lot of guests as he did last season. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Butler family. He is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to call Harmon our friend. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary



