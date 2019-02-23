HARMON BUTLER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Liz and Nancy, So sorry to read of your father's passing. ..."
    - Lynn Staufenberg
  • "Sorry for your loss, my condolences to the family and..."
    - Trisha
  • "I have fond memories of Harmon Butler as we were fraternity..."
    - Arlen Blechman
  • "Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort..."

BUTLER--Harmon. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the sudden passing of dear friend and longtime Member, Harmon Butler. The Butler and Lissner families have been such a part of the fabric of EBC for so very long that it's hard to believe that we've lost both Harmon and Jill. When we chatted recently about this coming summer he was looking forward to hosting a lot of guests as he did last season. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Butler family. He is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to call Harmon our friend. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary
Funeral Home
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.