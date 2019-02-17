Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD ADEL. View Sign

ADEL--Harold N., MD, MPH, of Sleepy Hollow, NY, passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Suzanne, devoted father of Lori Adel Horowitz, Paul Adel, and Daniel Adel, proud grandfather of Nina, Sarah, Parker, Asher, Luc and Sam. He earned his M.D. from the NYU College of Medicine and a Masters in Public Health from Columbia University. He became Professor of Medicine and Associate Chairman for Undergraduate Education at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He later served as Commissioner of Health for Westchester County. He delighted all he met with his compassion and sense of humor. Donations in Harold's name can be made to and the New York Civil Liberties Union.



