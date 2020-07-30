HAROLD BLOOM

BLOOM--Harold, on July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris Tekulsky (pre- deceased); father of Jacky and Leslie; father-in-law of Dave Diaz and Tom Mueller; grandfather of Jessie Mueller; brother-in-law of Martin Tekulsky and Uncle Harry to Sheila and Jay Kucharsky and Bruce and Carol Hyman and families. Excellent support and medical care sustained his fiercely independent spirit. A WWII Veteran, he told amazing stories. As a civil engineer he specialized in foundations, working all over the five boroughs. It gave us pleasure to live in or pass by his projects, especially the Central Park slide. He enjoyed a lifetime of photography, music, traveling, political commentary, cooking shows and reading. Last year he traveled to visit friends in Ireland. FaceTime brought joy and connection during the pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store