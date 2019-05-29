Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD BREENE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BREENE--Harold, 94 of Warren, NJ, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, co-founder and patriarch of Camp Riverbend in Warren, NJ died peacefully at home. Harold grew up in Free Acres, New Jersey as the first-generation son of immigrant parents. He became a high school athlete and Boy Scout, ultimately achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Harold joined the air force in 1943 after high school. Harold became a radio operator on B-17's, serving in the Pacific and becoming a Morse Code instructor for other radio operators. After discharge in 1945, he went to New York University where he earned a BA in recreation, then began his career as a teacher and camp director. Harold met Marianne, the love of his life and his wife of 65 years until her death in 2017, in Free Acres. They were married in 1952 and Harold got a job teaching and coaching at Wardlaw Country Day School in Plainfield, NJ. They had four children, Roger, Jill, Paul and Robin. Harold coached almost every sport but his favorite was swimming. After retiring from coaching, he officiated and was President of the New Jersey Swimming Officials' Association. He ran Camp Wanoga, a small day camp in Free Acres for several years and was also the Director of Camp Harmony. His dream however was to own his own children's summer camp. In 1962, Harold and Marianne started a children's summer camp of their own on property in Warren, NJ that became their family home and Camp Riverbend, still successfully run by their children. Harold implemented at Riverbend a philosophy of adventure, fun, and creativity. He had a silly or traditional camp song for every morning assembly at camp. The singing tradition continues at Riverbend to this day. Harold helped mentor generations of children, camp staff and directors of other camps. He was president of the New Jersey chapter of the American Camp Association where he fostered continuing education among the camps of New Jersey. For his years of devotion to the camping community, he was recognized as a "Pioneer" and a "Legend" of camping. As generations of students, campers and staff know well, he was a force to be reckoned with and an inspiration to all of us to live our dreams, as he did, with energy and integrity. The profound impact he had on the lives of friends, students, campers, employees and colleagues will live on and remain a positive influence for many years to come. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Hannah Peretsman Breene Foundation (596 Longview Rd., South Orange, NJ 07079 or hannahperetsmanbreenefoundation.org ). Published in The New York Times on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

