BRIGHTMAN--Harold William, J.D., Ph.D., October 4, 1939-January 23, 2017. Dear husband of Jo-Ann, fiercely loving father of Matthew and James, grandfather of Andrew, Timothy, and Dora, son of Lola and Morris. Literary scholar, linguist, philosopher, musician, poet. Lover of family and ideas. Magnanimous friend. Man of faith, serious Christian, with profound intellect and intellectual curiosity. Consummate student, dedicated teacher and erudite college professor. Eloquent orator, Capitol Hill attorney and speech writer. Commemorating your eightieth birthday today and missing you, in Hope, with Love.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 4, 2019