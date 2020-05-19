HAROLD EBERHARD
EBERHARD--Harold A., 88, died April 1st in NYC. A graduate of Parsons School of Design and NYU, he served in the Army Security Agency, Pacific (ASAPAC) in Korea and Japan. In 1959 he started his work at Jansen, the French decorative arts firm in Manhattan, specializing in 17th century French decorative arts. In association with Henri Samuel of Paris, he installed the Wrightsman Galleries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including the Louis XIV bedchamber and the adjoining Linskey Collection. Other works include the Kennedy White House restoration, The National Gallery of Art and residences including Gutfreund (Solomon Bros.) and nearly 3 decades decorating for Mrs. Wrightsman at her Manhattan and Florida residences. He is survived by his wife Lois, daughter Laury, son John, 2 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
