EVANS--Sir Harold. The staff and Board of the American Institute for Stuttering are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Harold Evans. He was not only a visionary journalist, editor, and publisher, but he was also a tremendous friend and supporter of AIS. Sir Harry was an integral part of the AIS Board and along with Tina Brown, was instrumental in the running of AIS's first Freeing Voices, Changing Lives gala in 2007. We send our sincerest condolences to Tina Brown and Sir Harry's entire family. He will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store