HAROLD EVANS

His longtime neighbors and our staff at 447 East 57th Street are so saddened by the loss of Harry Evans, journalist hero, whose ready kindness and great charm made every encounter with him life improving. We extend our deep and affectionate sympathy to his beloved Tina Brown, Georgie and Izzy, and their extended family. We miss seeing them. The 447 East 57th Street Corp.

