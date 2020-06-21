HAROLD FOSTER

Dear Josh and Rachel -- Bernard and I want to extend our most heartfelt condolences. Your Dad was a lovely gentleman, and your beautiful obit painted a picture of a truly special man! Please send my deepest sympathies to Ellen. As her building neighbor for so may years, was always so happy to know that she and Hal had found each other.
In my heart during this sad time,
xxGeri
FOSTER--Harold. Architect, 86, died June 14 at home in Park Slope. Survived by children, Rachel and Joshua, grandchildren, Daniel, Elisa and Matthew and partner Ellen Goldman. See Legacy.com for a full portrait of his life.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.