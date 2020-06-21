HAROLD FOSTER
FOSTER--Harold. Architect, 86, died June 14 at home in Park Slope. Survived by children, Rachel and Joshua, grandchildren, Daniel, Elisa and Matthew and partner Ellen Goldman. See Legacy.com for a full portrait of his life.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Dear Josh and Rachel -- Bernard and I want to extend our most heartfelt condolences. Your Dad was a lovely gentleman, and your beautiful obit painted a picture of a truly special man! Please send my deepest sympathies to Ellen. As her building neighbor for so may years, was always so happy to know that she and Hal had found each other.
In my heart during this sad time,
xxGeri
Gerldine Stalonas
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dear Rachel, I will be praying for comfort for you and Josh through your grief. Your dad was clearly a wonderful person. You all are, xxx
Rachel Moran
Friend
June 15, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Simone Taylor
