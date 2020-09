Or Copy this URL to Share

GERBER--Harold Eli, of New York City passed away surrounded by his family on September 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn NY on March 3, 1930 he was the loving husband of Diana Rubin, beloved father of Leslie Harris Steinman and Steven Gerber, dear father- in-law of Randy Steinman and Jill Gerber, adoring "Pop Pop" of Gabrielle, Adam and Sydni Harris, and Jack and Ginger Gerber. His sister Linda Gelzer also survives him.





