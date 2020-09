Or Copy this URL to Share

GERBER--Harold. Park East Synagogue mourns the passing of our devoted member, Harold Gerber. Sincere condolences to wife Diana, and children, our dedicated members Steven (Jill) Gerber, and Leslie (Randy) Steinman; grandchildren Jack, Ginger, Gabbi, Sydni and Adam. Rabbi Arthur Schneier; Herman Hochberg, President





