GORDON--Harold L. The Officers, Directors and Employees of New York Design Center, Inc., (formerly "The New York Furniture Exchange") mourn the passing of our friend and colleague, Harold Gordon, husband of Joan Gordon, father of Meredith and Matthew and beloved grandfather. Harold's wise counsel and incisive mind will be sorely missed. James P. Druckman, President Daniel M. Farr, Vice-President
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019