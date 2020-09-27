HAROLD GORMAN

GORMAN--Harold V., Jr. September 18, 2020. He leaves his wife and best friend Donna; his children Meaghan and Eddie Doyle, Ryan and Amanda Gorman and Jaime and Mike Rudy; seven grandchildren; and friends too numerous to count. Starting right out of law school as attorney for one of the most regulated industries in the country, he became the leading expert in the field of alcoholic beverage law. A man of great integrity; a hero to us all. We are diminished by his death.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store