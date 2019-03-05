GRABINO--Harold, on March 4, 2019 passed away peacefully in his home at 88 years old. Predeceased by his beloved wife Priscilla. Loving father of Eric and Amy (Robert Schecterson). Adoring grandfather of Emily Piette (Jared), Jessica Landau, Calder and Jane Schecterson. Graduated from Syracuse University, Phi Beta Kappa and from Yale Law School where he was a member of the Yale Law Journal. Founding partner of Dentree Associates, Real Estate Investment and Management Company in New York City. Active in the Jewish community, including two terms as president of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue. Contributions may be made to Stephen Wise Free Synagogue or Yale Law School. Service Wednesday 11:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapels, 180 76th St. at Amsterdam Ave.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2019