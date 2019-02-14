Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD GREENBERG. View Sign

GREENBERG--Harold, 85, died peacefully in his Boca Raton home on the morning of February 13 surrounded by his loving, devoted wife of 50 years Barbara, family and faithful dog Max. He leaves behind his cherished children Sharon, Jonathan and Michael, his grandchildren Susanna, Rebecca, Matthew, Mateo, Gabriel, Sahai and Akira, his nephew Martin, nieces Lynn and Jill, son-in-law Rob and granddaughter-in-law Mandy. Raised in Brooklyn, Harold was the son of Shirley and Samuel Greenberg, real estate developers and owners of Camp Ta-Go-La. Harold graduated summa cum laude from NYU law. He founded the Manhattan law firm of Greenberg, Irwin & Weisinger, specializing in tax, real estate syndication and IPO's. He served his clients (including close friend Christopher Reeves) with the same warm humor, common sense and dedicated intellect as he brought to his family, friends and longtime real estate partners Lloyd Zeiderman and the late Dan Nelson. Harold was an avid golfer, president of Montammy Golf Club, Board member of Long Island Hearing & Speech, and served on the legal committee of Bocaire Country Club in Boca Raton, FL. He succumbed to complications from ALS after a 23 year struggle, less than two months after beating all odds to celebrate his 50th anniversary with his miracle worker wife Barbara. Service will be held at 11:30am, Friday at Manhattan Jewish Funeral Home, 43 Second Ave., New York City, 212-473-2228.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close