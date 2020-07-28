1/
HAROLD HOCHMAN
HOCHMAN--Harold Marvin, age 84, of Sunapee, NH, died of heart and kidney failure on July 25, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Born on January 15, 1936 in New Haven, CT, he split time between New York City and Sunapee. He was the son of Sam and Bessie Hochman of Shelton, CT. He graduated from Hopkins Grammar School in 1953 and from Yale University with a BA in 1957 and a PhD in Economics in 1965. He married Merle (Kappie) Kaplan on August 24, 1958 and had two daughters, Betsy (deceased) and Sandy. He is survived by his wife Kappie, daughter Sandy, her husband Ciaran Lesikar, and two grandchildren. He loved to travel Europe. Italy and France were particular favorites, since Hal was an enthusiastic food and wine connoisseur. Hal was an economics professor and held positions at the University of Virginia, the Urban Institute, Baruch College and the Graduate Center at CUNY, and Lafayette College. Over the years, he enjoyed his time as visiting professor at UC Berkley, London School of Economics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Williams College, Wesleyan University and many times at the University of Torino where he made many lifelong friends. Over the course of his academic career Hal published several dozen articles and edited seven books. He served as Editor of the Eastern Economic Journal and was on the Editorial Boards of the National Tax Journal and the Public Finance Quarterly for many years. Hal's research contributions to economics fall under four main headings: utility interdependence and redistribution, redistribution through public choice, models of urban crisis and economics of addictive behavior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Survivor Mitzvah Project, 2658 Griffith Park Blvd., Suite 299, Los Angeles, CA 90039 www.survivormitzvah.org


Published in New York Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
