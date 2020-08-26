1/1
HAROLD JANEWAY
JANEWAY--Harold W. Senator Harold White Janeway, 84, died peacefully at home in Webster, NH on August 21st. Born in Glen Cove, New York, in 1936 to Elinor White and Edward Janeway. Harold grew up on a dairy farm in South Londonderry, Vermont, where tractors became his lifelong vehicle of choice. After attending Milton Academy, he graduated from Yale in 1958. As a dashing ski patrolman at Bromley Mountain, Harold met a beautiful skier, Elizabeth ("Betsy") Chanler. A year later, he barely made it back from surveying an Alaskan glacier in time to marry her. Their honeymoon on Leadbetter Island in Penobscot Bay led to a lifetime of return visits with children and grandchildren. After serving as a Navy officer, Harold joined the investment banking firm of White, Weld and Co. in New York, where he headed the research department. During his 18 years there, Harold and Betsy raised five children and taught them to spend life outdoors. In 1978 they moved to a farm in New Hampshire. Harold formed White Mountain Investment, Inc. and applied his financial acumen to the considerable benefit of his clients and a long list of environmental and progressive causes. He retired in 2006 and was elected to the state Senate. On his watch, he successfully championed marriage equality, expanded environmental protections, and steered the New Hampshire Retirement System to solvency. Harold served as the Webster Town Moderator for 23 years. He conducted meetings with efficiency, fairness, and wit. Harold disliked wasting words or money. Those odd lengths of ancient lobster pot warp and dock line in the barn finally found purpose as his family lowered him into a grave in the hayfield. He leaves behind his wife Betsy, five children, ten grandchildren, and 22 nieces and nephews. At the last, Harold asked us to honor his legacy with action, advocacy and support for the causes he worked so hard to sustain.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
at their home, outdoors and masked.
August 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chase Hagaman
August 25, 2020
Sincere condolences to you on Harold’s passing. I will remember him as a kind and decent man who I was always honored to call a colleague. May his memory be a blessing.
Bette Lasky
August 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sherilyn Young
August 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lucy Hodder
August 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Janeway family. I always remember Harold fondly from all the times I saw him at his parents’ Middletown Farm when I was growing up.
Much love,
Amy Pomeroy Stone
Amy Pomeroy Stone
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrew Bullock
August 25, 2020
He was a great boss at White Weld
Richard Levine
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I always looked forward to talking with him and Betsy being they are full of knowledge when it comes to gardening and other conservation question. It's amazing how they left there land to conservation and allow people to use it in use amazing ways. Harold will be greatly missed and Betsy I am around the corner if you need anything
Renee Doucette
Neighbor
August 25, 2020
You have touched so many lives in your lifetime .now you have your angel wings .we will all miss you .our hearts thoughts and prayers are with all
Wanda harry Anderson
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Can't help but regret coming to a story's end when a book has been so well written!
Our deepest sympathies to Betsy and the Janeway family.

Brian Braskie & Lenore Howe
Canterbury, NH
Brian Braskie
Friend
