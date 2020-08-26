HAROLD JANEWAY

JANEWAY--Harold W. Senator Harold White Janeway, 84, died peacefully at home in Webster, NH on August 21st. Born in Glen Cove, New York, in 1936 to Elinor White and Edward Janeway. Harold grew up on a dairy farm in South Londonderry, Vermont, where tractors became his lifelong vehicle of choice. After attending Milton Academy, he graduated from Yale in 1958. As a dashing ski patrolman at Bromley Mountain, Harold met a beautiful skier, Elizabeth ("Betsy") Chanler. A year later, he barely made it back from surveying an Alaskan glacier in time to marry her. Their honeymoon on Leadbetter Island in Penobscot Bay led to a lifetime of return visits with children and grandchildren. After serving as a Navy officer, Harold joined the investment banking firm of White, Weld and Co. in New York, where he headed the research department. During his 18 years there, Harold and Betsy raised five children and taught them to spend life outdoors. In 1978 they moved to a farm in New Hampshire. Harold formed White Mountain Investment, Inc. and applied his financial acumen to the considerable benefit of his clients and a long list of environmental and progressive causes. He retired in 2006 and was elected to the state Senate. On his watch, he successfully championed marriage equality, expanded environmental protections, and steered the New Hampshire Retirement System to solvency. Harold served as the Webster Town Moderator for 23 years. He conducted meetings with efficiency, fairness, and wit. Harold disliked wasting words or money. Those odd lengths of ancient lobster pot warp and dock line in the barn finally found purpose as his family lowered him into a grave in the hayfield. He leaves behind his wife Betsy, five children, ten grandchildren, and 22 nieces and nephews. At the last, Harold asked us to honor his legacy with action, advocacy and support for the causes he worked so hard to sustain.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store