Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD KINGSBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KINGSBERG--Harold. Harold Joseph Kingsberg, age 92, died at home on January 12, 2020. Known to his friends as Reg or Reggie, he had a keen mind and innate curiosity. Raised in Manhattan, he attended The Fieldston School, Andover, and Harvard. While in college, he became a Rhode Island bridge champion, playing alongside his lifelong friend Julian Leavitt. He went on to Harvard Business School and then built a storied and successful career as a securities analyst. He was consistently able to identify companies that would thrive in the long term based on his ability to take the measure of the founders' vision and personal character. Reg always said "you don't learn anything by talking." He became an executive vice-president at General American Investors. A determined and energetic man, he was deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth Joel Kingsberg, his children Robert Kingsberg, Alan Kingsberg and Sally Keller, as well as six grandchildren, Emma, Melissa, Aaron, Liza, Abby and Kayla. Reg's loyalty to those he loved led to a long list of lifetime friends whom he met in college and beyond and with whom he stayed in close contact throughout the decades. His sense of adventure and boundless energy took him around the world many times, most recently stepping foot in Antarctica at the age of 87. Reg loved to search for exotic foods and restaurants. He might be found bicycling through the streets of Manhattan to buy pickles on Orchard Street or bagels on Tenth Avenue. Reg and the love of his life, Ruth, met in college, and they began a romance that lasted over seven decades. They were married in 1950 and spent their lives in Manhattan, travelling to their most beloved destination, the Outer Cape, for 65 summers in a row. In addition to his loyal and generous connection to family and friends, Reg was on the board at the Northside Center for Child Development. He was drawn to charities that tried to give people a fair chance to improve their lives. Reg's generosity, endless curiosity, boundless energy and grand laugh deeply affected all he touched. A service will be held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel at 11:00am on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Shiva will be at the Kingsberg home on Sunday 2:00pm-5:00pm and 6:30-9:00pm and Monday 6:00-8:30pm.



KINGSBERG--Harold. Harold Joseph Kingsberg, age 92, died at home on January 12, 2020. Known to his friends as Reg or Reggie, he had a keen mind and innate curiosity. Raised in Manhattan, he attended The Fieldston School, Andover, and Harvard. While in college, he became a Rhode Island bridge champion, playing alongside his lifelong friend Julian Leavitt. He went on to Harvard Business School and then built a storied and successful career as a securities analyst. He was consistently able to identify companies that would thrive in the long term based on his ability to take the measure of the founders' vision and personal character. Reg always said "you don't learn anything by talking." He became an executive vice-president at General American Investors. A determined and energetic man, he was deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth Joel Kingsberg, his children Robert Kingsberg, Alan Kingsberg and Sally Keller, as well as six grandchildren, Emma, Melissa, Aaron, Liza, Abby and Kayla. Reg's loyalty to those he loved led to a long list of lifetime friends whom he met in college and beyond and with whom he stayed in close contact throughout the decades. His sense of adventure and boundless energy took him around the world many times, most recently stepping foot in Antarctica at the age of 87. Reg loved to search for exotic foods and restaurants. He might be found bicycling through the streets of Manhattan to buy pickles on Orchard Street or bagels on Tenth Avenue. Reg and the love of his life, Ruth, met in college, and they began a romance that lasted over seven decades. They were married in 1950 and spent their lives in Manhattan, travelling to their most beloved destination, the Outer Cape, for 65 summers in a row. In addition to his loyal and generous connection to family and friends, Reg was on the board at the Northside Center for Child Development. He was drawn to charities that tried to give people a fair chance to improve their lives. Reg's generosity, endless curiosity, boundless energy and grand laugh deeply affected all he touched. A service will be held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel at 11:00am on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Shiva will be at the Kingsberg home on Sunday 2:00pm-5:00pm and 6:30-9:00pm and Monday 6:00-8:30pm. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close