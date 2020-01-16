HAROLD KINGSBERG

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Obituary
KINGSBERG--Harold. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Harold "Reg" Kingsberg, beloved husband of Ruth. Reg demonstrated a deep passion for Jewish philanthropy, and his commitment to social and humanitarian causes improved countless lives in New York, Israel, and around the world. He leaves behind a loving family to continue his legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ruth and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020
